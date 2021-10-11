Yellowstone County reports 6 additional COVID-19 deaths

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - Six Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 related illness over the weekend, bringing the county’s pandemic toll to 12 deaths in the first 11 days of October.

COVID-19 has taken the lives of 346 county residents since April 2020.

All six of the most recent victims were unvaccinated, all had underlying medical conditions and died in Billings hospitals. They include:

· A woman in her 70s who passed away on Friday, October 8.

· A man in his 80s who passed away on Saturday, October 9.

· A woman in her 40s who passed away on Saturday, October 9.

· A man in his 70s who passed away on Saturday, October 9.

· A woman in her 70s who passed away on Sunday, October 10.

· A woman in her 70s who passed away on Monday, October 11.

On Monday morning, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were caring for 137 inpatients with COVID-19 illness, including 113 who weren’t vaccinated. Thirty-seven COVID-19 patients were in ICU and 26 were on ventilators.

Medical research continues to prove that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death. Safe vaccines are available to everyone age 12 and older from local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

· Monday, 4 to 6 p.m., Billings YMCA.

· Tuesday, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

· Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

· Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

· Oct. 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Clinics listed above will offer first and second doses and booster shots of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.

Only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is recommended for children ages 12-17. Children will need a parent or guardian to sign their vaccination consent form.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

