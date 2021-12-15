Yellowstone County reports 3 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 472

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health reported Wednesday three more Yellowstone County residents have died of COVID-19. None of the three had been vaccinated against the virus and all had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, the health agency said in a press release.

The total county deaths due to COVID-19 have reached 472 pandemic virus.

The latest COVID-19 victims include:

· A man in his 70s who died on Monday at a Billings hospital.

· A woman in her 60s who died on Dec. 6 at a private residence. Her death was identified as COVID-19 related through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

· A woman in her 70s who died on Nov. 27 at a private residence. Her death was identified as COVID-19 related through the Clerk and Recorder’s Office death certificate review.

On Wednesday, Billings hospitals had 52 COVID-19 inpatients, including 48 who weren’t vaccinated and four who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 19 were in ICU and 13 were on ventilators.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. RiverStone Health will offer these free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age five and older:

· 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities, therapy dogs and Santa Claus. Children as young as five years as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

All three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States will be available at these clinics. People can receive first, second and booster doses as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who previously had one or two doses should bring their vaccination card. Parents must sign consent forms for children under 18.

Masks are required at the vaccination clinics.