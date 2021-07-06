Yellowstone County reports 277th COVID-19 death

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - July is off to a deadly start with two Yellowstone County residents having lost their lives within the first three days of the month. This most recent death brings the pandemic toll to 277 county residents’ lives lost since April 2020.

A woman in her 60s died Saturday, July 3, at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated against the pandemic virus and had underlying health conditions.

“Each COVID-19 death is a painful reminder that this virus is still with us and having tragic impacts for far too many families,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and friends as they mourn their loss.”

“Less than 50% of our counties’ eligible population is vaccinated against COVID-19, and with new and potentially dangerous variants, like the Delta variant, it is more important than ever for everyone age 12 and older to be vaccinated.”

Many local pharmacies and medical clinics offer COVID-19 vaccines. RiverStone Health is staffing the free, walk-in vaccination clinics listed below, offering both the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older, and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to ages 12 and older. People who already received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine at least three weeks ago and need a second dose should bring their vaccination card to any of the clinics listed below.

Friday, July 9 – RiverStone Health (four-story building) at 123 S. 27 th St., 8 a.m. to noon.

St., 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday, July 10, Strawberry Festival, Downtown Billings, 8 a.m. – noon.

Monday, July 12, Reading Rocks at Castle Rock Park, noon – 1 p.m.

Monday, July 12, Huntley Project Schools, 4 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13, Reading Rocks at Pioneer Park, noon – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14, Reading Rocks in Castle Rock Park, noon – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. – noon.

Thursday, July 15, Reading Rock in Central Park, noon – 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 15, Gardener’s Market in South Park, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 16, with HUD at RimRock Mall, 5 – 7 p.m.

People under 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.

