Yellowstone County reports 266th COVID-related death

Yellowstone County reported its 266th COVID-19-related death on Wednesday.

A woman in her 60s died on Sunday, May 9, at a local long-term care facility.

It was Yellowstone County's second COVID-related death in May, according to RiverStone Health, the county's public health department.

RiverStone officials also reminded the public of upcoming vaccination clinics. Here's a list:

· Today, Wednesday, May 12, 8 a.m. till noon AND 1-5 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. Pfizer vaccine.

· Thursday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AND 3-7 p.m., at the Shrine. The first 400 people getting vaccinated on Thursday will receive $50 cash, thanks to an anonymous donor to the RiverStone Health Foundation. Pfizer vaccine.

· Thursday, May 13, 5-7 p.m. at Red Oxx, 310 N. 13th St., Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered. This clinic coincides with a Pub Station concert.

· Friday, May 14, 5-7 p.m. at Red Oxx, 310 N. 13th St., Moderna and J&J vaccines. This clinic coincides with a sold-out Pub Station concert.

· Sunday, May 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd., Moderna and J&J.

· May 20, 10-11 a.m., Custer Public School, J&J vaccine.

· May 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center (four-story building at 123 S. 27th St.), Pfizer.

· May 26, noon to 2 p.m., Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, Moderna and J&J.

· June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Elysian School, 6416 Elysian Road, Moderna and J&J.

The Pfizer vaccine, approved for ages 16 and older, is expected to receive Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approval for children age 12 and older later today. The Moderna and J&J vaccines are approved for people 18 and older.

People under 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.

COVID-19 vaccinations also are available at local pharmacies. Check vaccinefinder.org.