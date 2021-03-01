Yellowstone County reports 237th COVID-19-related death

Yellowstone County public health officials reported the county's 237th COVID-19-related death Monday.

The man in his 80s died Friday, Feb. 26 in a Billings hospital, according to RiverStone Health.

In February, 10 people in Yellowstone County died of COVID-related causes, while 21 died in January, according to RiverStone.

St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic admitted 52 patients with COVID-19 illness in the month of February. They had 114 COVID-19 admissions in January.

The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command is holding its fourth week of first-dose clinics at Cedar Hall at MetraPark. As of Monday afternoon, appointments were still available for free vaccine clinics on Thursday, March 4, and Friday, March 5. Go to mtreadyclinic.org to make an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are open to Yellowstone County residents in the 1A and 1B priority groups (healthcare workers, first responders, people age 70 and older, people age 16 to 69 who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and Native Americans and other people of color who may be at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness).

COVID-19 information is updated regularly online at covid.riverstonehealth.org.