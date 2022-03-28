Yellowstone County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 550

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County reported Monday two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of county deaths to 550.

The additional deaths include:

· A woman in her 70s who died on March 27 at a Billings hospital. She had received one dose of a vaccine.

· A man in his 80s who died on Aug. 22, 2021, at his home. There is no record of him being vaccinated. This death was identified through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Both of these pandemic victims had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, officials at RiverStone Health said in a press release.

For the week ending on Saturday, March 26, the two Billings hospitals together had an average of seven COVID-19 inpatients daily, compared to an average of nine patients for the previous week. On average, four patients a day were in intensive care and two were on ventilators during the week ending March 26.

Statewide, 27 Montanans were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19 illness, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Altogether, 11,813 Montana residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 illness since the pandemic began two years ago.

So far, 3,242 Montanans have died of COVID-19 illness, according to DPHHS.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective measure for reducing the risk of serious illness and death from this virus.

RiverStone Health will hold a free, community walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave. While the supply lasts, Visa gift cards worth $40 will be offered to people receiving vaccinations at that clinic.

For a vaccination appointment at RiverStone Health, call the Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382 or the primary care Clinic at 406.247.3350.

If your business or organization is in need of a quantity of free at-home COVID-19 test kits, call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 with your request.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Lil Anderson Center, the four-story building on the RiverStone Health Campus, 123 S. 27th St. Free at-home COVID-19 tests also may be picked up at any RiverStone Health Clinic in Billings, Bridger, Joliet or Worden.