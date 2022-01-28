Yellowstone County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 492

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health reported Friday the deaths of two additional Yellowstone County residents this week from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total death toll from the virus to 492.

The additional deaths include a man in his 60s who died Wednesday in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put him at higher risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

The other death was a woman in her 60s who died Thursday in a Billings hospital. She had received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but not a booster dose. She had underlying medical conditions that put her at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 75 COVID-19 inpatients, including 44 who weren’t vaccinated and 31 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 16 were in ICU and five were on ventilators.

While COVID-19 infection rates continue to be high in Yellowstone County, it’s important to know if you are infected so you can take precautions to reduce the virus spread, the health agency said in a press release.

Free test kits Saturday

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits will be available from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. Saturday at the MetraPark upper parking lot. This is a drive-through distribution with vehicles entering from Alkali Creek Road on the side of the lot farthest from the arena. Quantities are limited to one test kit for each member of the driver’s household.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies.

RiverStone Health will offer a free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age five and older on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Avenue.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations also can be scheduled by appointment with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382. Vaccination also can be scheduled with RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

