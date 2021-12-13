Yellowstone County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 469

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health reported Monday the deaths of two more Yellowstone County residents from COVID-19 related illness, bringing the total number of county deaths to 469 since the pandemic began.

The latest COVID-19 deaths occurred on Friday and both individuals had underlying medical conditions that increased their risk of severe illness from the pandemic virus. The deceased include:

· A man in his 50s who was unvaccinated.

· A woman in her 80s who was vaccinated.

On Monday, Billings hospitals had 48 COVID-19 inpatients, including 46 who weren’t vaccinated and two who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 20 were in ICU, and 15 were on ventilators.

RiverStone Health will offer these free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age five and older:

· 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities. Children as young as 5 years as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

All three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States will be available at these clinics. People can receive first, second and booster doses as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who previously had one or two doses should bring their vaccination card. Parents must sign consent forms for children under 18.

Masks are required at the vaccination clinics.

