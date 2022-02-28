Yellowstone County reports 11 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 538

BILLINGS - A review of Yellowstone County death certificates identified 10 additional deaths from COVID-19 illness that occurred since Dec. 9. One other death reported Monday occurred within the past week, according to RiverStone Health.

Altogether, RiverStone Health has received confirmation of 538 county residents dying of COVID-19 illness since the pandemic started in spring 2020.

The 11 Yellowstone County residents whose deaths are reported today all had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its list of conditions known to put people at higher risk, including overweight, obesity, current or former smoker, sedentary lifestyle, pregnancy, heart disease, lung disease, mental illness, cancer, certain disabilities, diabetes, weakened immune system and more. For a complete list, please go to cdc.gov/coronavirus and search for “underlying conditions”.

The latest Yellowstone County pandemic victims include:

· A man in his 60s, who passed away on Feb. 21 at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated.

· A man in his 80s, who passed away on Feb. 21 at his residence. He was not vaccinated.

· A man in his 90s, who passed away on Feb. 17 at a long-term care facility. He had an initial vaccine and a booster dose.

· A woman in her 70s, who passed away on Feb. 13 at a residence. She had an initial vaccine and a booster dose.

· A woman in her 70s, who passed away on Feb. 8 at a residence. She had the initial series of vaccine but no booster.

· A woman in her 70s, who passed away on Feb. 4 at a Billings hospital. She was fully vaccinated with a booster.

· A woman in her 80s, who passed away on Feb. 2 at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated.

· A woman age 100 or older, who passed away at a long-term care facility on Jan. 31. She had received two doses of vaccine but no booster.

· A man in his 90s, who passed away on Jan. 23 at his residence. He had two doses of vaccine but no booster.

· A woman in her 60s, who passed away on Jan. 13 at her residence. She was not vaccinated.

· A woman in her 90s, who passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at a long-term care facility. She was vaccinated with an initial dose but no booster.

On Monday, Billings hospitals had 21 COVID-19 inpatients, including 15 who weren’t vaccinated, six who were “fully vaccinated” and none who were “up to date” on COVID-19 vaccines. “Fully vaccinated” means a person has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines: one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. “Up to date” means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including booster dose(s) when eligible.

Among Monday’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients, six were in ICU and five were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are available at no charge to people age 5 and older at local clinics and pharmacies. For a vaccination appointment, call RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382 or RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

Vaccine clinic Thursday

RiverStone Health will hold a free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A limited number of Visa gift cards worth at least $40 are available as an incentive for people who choose to get their recommended shot on Thursday.

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits also will be available at the vaccination clinic.

If your business or organization is in need of a quantity of free at-home COVID-19 test kits, call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 with your request.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests also are available in the lobby of the Lil Anderson Center on the RiverStone Health Campus, 123 S. 27th St. Test kits may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

For more information on reducing your COVID-19 risk, please visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.

