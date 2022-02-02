Yellowstone County reports 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, total deaths reach 506

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County’s pandemic death toll rose to 506 this week with 10 additional COVID-19 deaths reported, RiverStone Health said Wednesday in a press release.

Eight of the most recent deaths were identified through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Two other deaths occurred earlier this week at Billings hospitals.

In all 10 cases, the individuals had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness. They ranged in age from 50s to 90s. Three deaths occurred in December, six in January and one in February. The deceased are:

A man in his 60s, who died at a Billings hospital on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 70s, who died at a Billings hospital on Monday, Jan. 31. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 70s, who died at a local care facility on Jan. 22. He was vaccinated but didn’t receive a booster.

A man in his 50s, who died at a Billings hospital on Jan.22. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 90s, who died at a residence on Jan. 20. He was not vaccinated.

A woman in her 90s, who died at a residence on Jan. 16. She was not vaccinated.

A woman in her 60s, who died at a residence on Jan. 4. She was not vaccinated.

A man in his 50s, who died at a Billings hospital on Dec. 29, 2021. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 60s, who died at a residence on Dec. 29, 2021. He was not vaccinated.

A woman in her 80s, who died at a Billings hospital on Dec. 5, 2021. She was not vaccinated.

On Wednesday, Billings hospitals had 84 COVID-19 inpatients, including 51 who weren’t vaccinated and 33 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 16 were in ICU and eight were on ventilators.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death, the health agency said. Only 54% of Montanans age 5 and over have been vaccinated against the pandemic virus. In Yellowstone County the vaccination rate is even lower at 53% of the eligible population.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies. RiverStone Health will offer a free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age five and older on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Avenue.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations can be scheduled by appointment with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406-247-3382. Vaccinations also can be scheduled with RiverStone Health Clinic at 406-247-3350.

