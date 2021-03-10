Menu

Yellowstone County health officer to hold Wednesday press conference

MTN News file
Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton
Posted at 8:09 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 10:09:40-05

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton has scheduled a press conference Wednesday.

Felton will "provide an overview of the impact of COVID-19 throughout the month of February," according to a press release.

The county health officer will also reflect on the past year of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations and the new CDC guidance for vaccinated people. COVID-19 testing for travelers will also be discussed.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Watch the press conference live on Q2 or on the Q2 Facebook page.

