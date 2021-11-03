Yellowstone County health officer to hold press conference Wednesday

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday morning.

Felton will provide a look at the current impact of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County at the 10:30 a.m. press conference.

Felton will also discuss the approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old and the forthcoming COVID-19 federal vaccination rule for employers with 100 or more employees.

Q2 will broadcast the press conference live on air, on KTVQ.com, on the Q2 Facebook page, and on the Q2 streaming apps.

