Yellowstone County Health Officer to hold pess conference Wednesday

BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton will hold a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Felton will provide a look at the current impact of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County.

Felton will be joined by Dr. Neil Ku from Billings Clinic and Dr. Michael Bush from St. Vincent Healthcare, who will talk about the current number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 related illness as well as the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to those 12-years-old and older.

