BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton will provide an overview of the impact of COVID-19 throughout the month of March at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 8.

An update about the location of the free COVID-19 testing site, the introduction of a new vaccination data dashboard on the RiverStone Health COVID-19 website, and the benefits of getting COVID-19 vaccine will also be discussed.

Watch the press conference live on the Q2 Facebook page.