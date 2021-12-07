Yellowstone County COVID deaths rise to 463

Yellowstone County's COVID death rose by two to 463 since the start of the pandemic, RiverStone Health reported Tuesday.

The two people were both vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. They included:

A woman in her 70s who died Monday at a Billings hospital.

A man in his 80s who died Nov. 29 at a Billings hospital. His death was identified following a review of county death certificates.

Statewide, 184 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The number of hospitalized patients has decreased recently, but hospitals in Glendive, Helena, Missoula, Butte, Kalispell, Bozeman, Great Falls and Billings still had critically ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

On Tuesday, Billings hospitals had 50 COVID-19 inpatients, including 45 who weren’t vaccinated and five who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 22 were in ICU and 17 were on ventilators.

So far, 77,492 Yellowstone County residents age 5 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to DPHHS. Those who remain unvaccinated account for a disproportionately large share of hospitalizations and deaths. The safest, most effective way to reduce your risk of severe illness is to get vaccinated. Vaccinations for people age 5 and older are available at local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health also will offer these free, walk-in community vaccination clinics:

· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

· 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities, including the opportunity to meet therapy dogs and Santa Claus. Children as young as 5 years as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on December 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

Masks are required at the vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination. Walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S. approved vaccines. People who have previously had one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine should bring their vaccination card.