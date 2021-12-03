Yellowstone County COVID death toll rises to 458

The COVID-related death toll rose by three to 458 after a review of death certificates, RiverStone Health announced Friday.

The three deaths all occurred in November, bringing the total for that month to 47.

All three died at home. They were:

A man in his 70s who was fully vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 21.

A woman in her 80s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 23.

A woman in her 70s who was not vaccinated, but had underlying health conditions, died on Nov. 25.

On Friday, Billings hospitals had 64 COVID-19 inpatients, including 55 who weren’t vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 27 were in ICU and 20 were on ventilators.

Vaccination continues to be the safest, most effective way to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone ages 18 and older get a COVID-19 booster shot 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

December vaccination clinics

RiverStone Health will host the following vaccination clinics in the month of December.

December 4, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Family and pediatric clinic.

December 9, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th in the four-story building.

December 11, 9 a.m. – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Family and pediatric clinic.

December 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th, in the four-story building.

Masks are required at all vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination. All clinics offer the three U.S. approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccine for people age 5 and older are available at local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

Drive-through testing closed

As a result of decreased demand, the free, drive-through community testing site in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M is now closed. COVID-19 testing options can be found at covid.riverstonehealth.org by looking under “I need to be tested for COVID-19”.