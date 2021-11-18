Yellowstone County COVID death toll rises to 434

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Yellowstone County rose to 434 since the start of the pandemic, including 17 so far in November.

RiverStone Health reported Thursday that a Yellowstone County woman in her 70s died Wednesday at a Billings hospital. She was unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

On Thursday, Billings hospitals had 81 COVID-19 inpatients, including 64 who weren’t vaccinated and 17 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 27 were in ICU and 20 were on ventilators.

Safe and effective vaccinations offer the best protection against serious COVID-19 illness and death. Free, walk-in community clinics for children age 5 and older and adults will be held at Cedar Hall at MetraPark, which is an older stucco building on the west end of the midway where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. Handicap parking is available near the door of Cedar Hall.

Upcoming clinics include:

· Thursday (today) 4 to 6:30 p.m.

· Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon. This is a pediatric and family clinic that will offer children’s activities and the services of certified therapy dogs.

· Tuesday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

· Tuesday, November 30, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Masks are required at the walk-in vaccination clinics. Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination.

All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S. approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. RiverStone Health and these community clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.