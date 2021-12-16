Yellowstone County COVID death tally rises to 473

The number Yellowstone County resident who have died from COVID-19 rose by one Thursday to 473, according to RiverStone Health.

The latest death was a man in his 70s who died in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

On Thursday, Billings hospitals had 47 COVID-19 inpatients, including 43 who weren’t vaccinated and four who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 18 were in ICU and 13 were on ventilators.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. So far, 52% of Montanans age five and older have been fully immunized against this virus. In Yellowstone County, 51% of residents age five and older have been fully immunized.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be readily available at local medical clinics and pharmacies. RiverStone Health will offer these free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age five and older:

· 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities, therapy dogs and Santa Claus. Children as young as five years as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

· 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.