Yellowstone County COVID-19-related deaths reach 302

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health reported Yellowstone County's 302nd COVID-19-related death Thursday, a woman in her 50s who was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

The death occurred on Aug. 27 at a Yellowstone County care facility. RiverStone was notified Thursday following a death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

“This tragic news was reported on the same day that Billings hospitals are caring for 99 COVID-19 patients, including 91 patients who haven’t been vaccinated,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health CEO and president, in a news release. “While no vaccine is 100% effective, the COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States provide a high level of protection against this disease. The majority of people who have been hospitalized in Billings with COVID-19 illness are unvaccinated.”

Vaccinations are available at local pharmacies, medical clinics and hospitals. RiverStone Health is offering free first and second doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to everyone age 12 and older. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is available to people age 18 and older as is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Third doses will be given only to immune-compromised people.

RiverStone Health has scheduled these free, walk-in clinics:

· Saturday, Sept. 11, noon-4 p.m., North Park, 406 Pride Festival. Clinic will run till 6 p.m. if busy.

· Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

To make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, call 247-3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.