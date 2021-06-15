Watch
Yellowstone County COVID-19 deaths reach 273

4th death reported in June
(MTN News graphic)
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:01:21-04

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health agency, reports another COVID-19 death, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 273 lives lost since April 2020. Four of those victims have died so far this month, according to RiverStone Health records.

A woman in her 60s who died on Tuesday, June 15, at a Billings hospital, had an underlying health condition in addition to the COVID-19 virus. She hadn’t been vaccinated against the pandemic virus.

This woman’s death from COVID-19 related illness is a tragic reminder that the virus is still infecting unvaccinated people in our community. Seventy-seven Yellowstone County residents have tested positive in the past seven days.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective at preventing infection, serious illness and death. Vaccinations are available at many local pharmacies and medical clinics.

RiverStone Health is staffing the free, walk-in vaccination clinics listed below. The clinic at Montana State University Billings will offer the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine only. All other clinics listed will offer both the J&J vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 12 and older and requires two doses.

· Wednesday, June 16, noon-1 p.m., Castle Rock Park, near the Reading Rocks tent.

  • Thursday, June 17, noon-1 p.m., Central Park, near Reading Rocks.
  • June 24, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Gardeners’ Market, South Park.
  • June 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., MSUB, Petro Theatre.
  • July 9, 8 a.m. – noon, RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center (four-story building).
  • Friday, July 30, 8 a.m. – noon, RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center (four-story building).

People under 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinics and at covid.riverstonehealth.org under “vaccinations”.

