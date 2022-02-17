Yellowstone County COVID-19 death toll rises to 522

RiverStone Health reported two new Yellowstone County COVID-19-related deaths Thursday, bringing the county's death toll to 522 since the start of the pandemic.

Both men had underlying health conditions that increased to risk of severe illness from COVID-19. They were:

· A man in his 40s who had not been vaccinated.

· A man in his 70s who was vaccinated, but had not received a booster dose.

On Thursday, Billings hospitals had 50 COVID-19 inpatients, including 26 who weren’t vaccinated, 18 who were “fully vaccinated” and six more who were “up to date” on COVID-19 vaccines. “Fully vaccinated” means a person has received the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines: one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. “Up to date” means a person has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccines, including any booster dose(s) when eligible.

Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients Thursday, 10 were in ICU and seven were on ventilators. State and national data indicate that vaccination, including booster shots, remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 infection, sickness and death.

All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended doses of COVID-19, including booster doses, are available at no charge to people age 5 and older at local clinics and pharmacies. For an appointment, call:

· RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382.

· RiverStone Health Clinic at 406.247.3350.

The next RiverStone Health free, walk-in community clinic at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave., will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 3.

For more information on reducing your COVID-19 risk, please visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.