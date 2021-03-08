Wyoming to lift mask mandate, other restrictions

CHEYENNE - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Monday the state will lift its statewide mask requirement and allow bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms to resume normal operations on March 16.

The decision reflects the state’s continually improving health metrics and is consistent with the governor’s approach of balancing public health with protecting livelihoods, according to a press release.

Wyoming has seen a declining number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and has seen significant success rolling out the vaccine, with the state’s most vulnerable residents having access to the vaccine.

“I thank the people of Wyoming for their commitment to keeping one another safe throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in the press release. “It is through their efforts that we have kept our schools and businesses operating and our economy moving forward. I ask all Wyoming citizens to continue to take personal responsibility for their actions and stay diligent as we look ahead to the warmer months and to the safe resumption of our traditional spring and summer activities.”

Gordon emphasized the success the state has had in managing the virus while keeping businesses and schools open. The governor said he continues to encourage Wyoming residents to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces and to follow the best practices adopted by any business they visit to slow the spread of the virus.

The significant changes to the health orders will be released later this week, but Gordon said he wanted to make sure the public knew of this important change as soon as possible.

The face covering protocol will remain in place in K-12 schools as a safety measure to ensure that classroom learning and all student activities can continue to occur safely.

“Wyoming is one of the few states in the country that kept students learning in the classroom for the entire school year. We made sacrifices, but the earlier orders saved lives. We persevered,” said Gordon. “With this approach we can have graduations, proms and a great end to the school year by keeping schools open. Especially since our children will not have the chance to be vaccinated this spring.”

