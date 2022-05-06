Weekly COVID-19 update for Montana (May 6)

HELENA — There were 721 active COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana on Friday, May 6, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS), an increase from the 534 active cases reported on Friday, April 29.

A total of 616 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Montana since last Friday.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 3,378, an increase of 18 deaths reported since April 29.

As of Friday, there are 24 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from 21 last Friday. A total of 11,902 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana is now 274,598, and there have been 270,499 recoveries.

The number of Montana residents fully vaccinated is 563,762, according to the state health agency, or about 55% of the eligible population.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, May 6.

Friday also marks the beginning of DPHHS moving to a weekly report. Moving forward, updates to both dashboards will now be posted every Friday, beginning May 13, and include updated data of cumulative cases, new cases, hospitalizations, total deaths, vaccine doses administered, etc. from the previous week. After today's update, the next dashboard update will be next Friday, May 13.

