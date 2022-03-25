Weekly COVID-19 update for Montana (Friday, March 25)

HELENA — There were 426 active COVID-19 cases in Montana as of Friday, March 25, down from 625 reported on Friday, March 18.

There were 314 new cases reported over the last week, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS), down from 464 from the previous week.

There have been eight deaths reported since last Friday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 3,234.

As of Friday, there are 27 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 45 last Friday. A total of 11,813 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

There have been 268,729 recoveries as of Friday, an increase of 483 from March 18.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana reached 272,397, an increase of 151 from last Friday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, March 25, 2022. The state site is updated on weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID-19 updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.

