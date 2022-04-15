Weekly COVID-19 update for Montana (Friday, April 15)

HELENA — There were 385 active COVID-19 cases in Montana on Friday, April 15, up from 319 active cases the previous Friday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 283 new COVID-19 cases reported over the last week, the state health agency reported, up from 223 new cases during the previous week.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 3,260, an increase of five since last Friday.

As of Friday, there are 11 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 13 last Friday. A total of 11,856 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana is now 273,114, and there have been 269,469 recoveries.

The number of Montana residents fully vaccinated is 561,702, according to the state health agency, or about 55% of the eligible population.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, April 15. The state site is updated on weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID-19 updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.

