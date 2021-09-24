VA hospital in Helena opens 6 beds for Montana COVID patients

HELENA — The state of Montana and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) have entered an agreement to use open beds at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center to support Montana hospitals’ COVID-19 response.

“With more hospital beds available, hospitals now have another tool in their toolbox to treat Montanans in need of care as their systems are strained,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said. “While this is another important tool, the best solution to this crisis remains Montanans talking with their doctor or pharmacist and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. We will not mandate vaccination in Montana, but these vaccines are safe, they work, and they can save your life.”

The state submitted a formal request to FEMA Region 8 on Wednesday, Sept. 22. The request included permission to use two acute care beds and four medical surge beds at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center for immediate and short-term medical treatment to support Montana’s COVID-19 response.

Friday morning, FEMA approved the agreement for use of up to six beds by any eligible facility in the state in need of additional capacity.

The beds will be used to care for critical and non-critical COVID positive and non-COVID positive patients who are not otherwise eligible to receive care from the VA. The VA will accept patients if it has the capacity and capability to provide required care.

Like other Montana hospitals, the VA Medical Center at Fort Harrison has been caring for critical COVID patients with physicians and nurses from other states coming to assist during the peaks.

