Some still cautious about J&J vaccine, Las Vegas doctor says benefits outweigh risks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada will start notifying vaccinating partners that they can resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-10 vaccine after federal authorities gave the green light for its use after a temporary pause.

The pause came after more than a dozen severe illnesses were reported in women ages 18 to 48, including one from Las Vegas.

Even though health officials have given the go-ahead to resume using the vaccine, some in the state are still hesitant to receive the vaccine dose.

Fonda Tanner from Las Vegas is concerned about the risks and potential side effects, after hearing the reports of severe illness in some women.

Fonda says that she also wants to wait because of the history of family health issues.

While others, like Ann Just, have already gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and say she would get it again.

“Because the percentage is so extremely small and I do not have a history of any issues that pertain to the blood clots in my particular family and the chances are pretty small, “said Just.

Dr. Zia Khan, an interventional cardiology specialist in Las Vegas, says he's had several patients ask him if this vaccine is a good option for them or not.

He's reminding people that it’s important to consider your health history, including issues with blood clots, when deciding if Johnson & Johnson vaccine is right for you.

For many doctors, including Dr. Khan, the benefits outweigh the risks but if you have any concerns before or after getting the vaccine, speak first with your doctor.