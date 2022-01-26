RiverStone Health to give out free COVID-19 test kits in Billings

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health will provide a limited number of COVID-19 home test kits free of charge starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, in the upper parking lot of MetraPark.

The giveaway will end at 1 p.m. Saturday or when all available test kits have been distributed. Test kits are limited to one kit per person in the household. With this limit in place, every driver who participated in our test kit event earlier this month received the number of test kits they requested.

This will be a drive-through distribution. Please follow these instructions for traffic flow:

1. Enter the parking lot on the north side (farthest parking lot entrance from the arena) off Alkali Creek Road. Drivers coming down Airport Road will go straight at the Main Street traffic signal, straight at the Bench Boulevard traffic signal and then into the MetraPark upper lot.

2. Follow signs directing drivers to line up.

3. Remain in your vehicle as you drive through.

4. You will be asked the number of persons in your household and receive that quantity of test kits along with a simple instruction sheet for using the tests and reporting results.

5. Drivers will leave the parking lot through an exit back onto Alkali Creek Road.