RiverStone Health providing booster shots to immunocompromised

(RiverStone Health news release)

Billings – RiverStone Health is starting to offer a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to people who are moderately to severely immune-compromised and have received their second dose of mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) at least 28 days ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends this booster shot for people who are being treated for cancer, have had organ or stem cell transplants, treatment with immune-suppressing medication or have other moderate to severe immune deficiency.

Yellowstone County vaccine providers are asked to administer an additional dose of mRNA vaccine to people who self-report as immune-compromised. People who aren’t sure if they are immune-compromised, should consult their personal healthcare provider, who may be able to administer the third dose to them.

RiverStone Health will provide third doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at our free, walk-in clinics. Please bring your vaccination card to the clinic. COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building on:

· Friday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

· Thursday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

· Thursday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. -1 p.m.

· Additionally, RiverStone Health is conducting a vaccination clinic on Aug, 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Rocky Mountain College, in the Bair Family Student Center, and is administering with the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

· Vaccinations also are available by appointment through the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Call 247-3382 for an appointment.

The clinics listed above also are open to people getting their first or second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including people who want the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Under a preliminary recommendation announced Wednesday by the federal government, a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be available to everyone eight months after people received their second dose. That means third doses would start being offered to the general vaccinated population around Sept. 20 when the people who got the earliest vaccines will be eight months from their second dose.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

