RiverStone Health offering COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 4 years

(RiverStone Health news release)

RiverStone Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 6 months through 4 years, as recommended Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At this time, RiverStone Health has only the Pfizer vaccine available for children 6 months through 4 years. The Pfizer vaccine for these youngest children requires three shots. Each dose is one-tenth of an adult dose. The first two child-size doses need to be two weeks apart, followed by a third shot at least two months later.

COVID-19 vaccinations for children 6 months through 4 years may be available at some local pharmacies and clinics.

Parents who want their children to receive this vaccine may call for an appointment at RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406.247.3382. RiverStone Health Clinic patients may also schedule vaccination appointments by calling the main clinic at 406-247-3350, the Worden Clinic at 406.967.2255, the Bridger Clinic at 406.662.3740 or the Joliet Clinic at 406.962.0962.

Before recommending the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children age 6 months through 4 years, the CDC analyzed substantial data from clinical trials involving thousands of children, confirming the vaccine's safety and effectiveness for children in this age group.

The CDC also advises that children age 5 and older who receive the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster at least 5 months after their second shot. RiverStone Health Clinics will provide all recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine for all ages at no charge.

COVID-19 cases again are rising across the country and in Yellowstone County. Getting vaccinated is our best line of defense to protect all people, including children age 6 months and older, from getting severely ill.

COVID-19 has become one of the top 10 causes of pediatric death. Tens of thousands of children and teens have been hospitalized because of the virus. Children and adolescents are typically at lower risk than adults of becoming severely ill or hospitalized from COVID-19, but the effects of the virus are unpredictable. For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, please go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.