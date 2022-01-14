RiverStone Health giving away free COVID-19 testing kits in Billings

(RiverStone Health news release)

Billings – RiverStone Health will provide a limited number of COVID-19 home test kits free of charge starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the upper parking lot of MetraPark.

Tests will not be distributed until 10 a.m. The supply is limited, so the giveaway will end when all available test kits have been distributed. Test kits are limited to one kit per person per household. We ask community members to honor this limit.

This will be a drive-through distribution. Please follow these instructions for traffic flow:

1. Enter the parking lot on the north side (farthest parking lot entrance from the arena) off Alkali Creek Road. Drivers coming down Airport Road will go straight at the Main Street traffic signal, straight at the Bench Boulevard traffic signal and then into the MetraPark upper lot.

2. Follow signs directing drivers to line up.

3. Remain in your vehicle as you drive through.

4. You will be asked the number of persons in your household and receive that quantity of tests along with a simple instruction sheet for using the tests and reporting results.

5. Drivers will leave the parking lot through an exit back onto Alkali Creek Road.

The federal Health Resources and Services Administration provided these COVID-19 test kits to RiverStone Health for community distribution. Future free, at-home test kit giveaways will be scheduled and publicized as supplies become available.

Each kit contains two tests and that are intended to be used by one individual. People who have COVID-19 symptoms or who have been in close contact with a person known to have tested positive for COVID-19 virus should take a second test 24-48 hours after their initial test if they received a negative result. Test results should be reported to RiverStone Health at the link below:

Further information and instructions are provided at the time of test kit distribution. For more information on COVID-19 testing in Yellowstone County, visit covid.riverstonehealth.org.

