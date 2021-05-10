RiverStone Health Foundation offers $50 incentive for COVID-19 shots

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - On Thursday, people getting COVID-19 shots will get paid cash.

RiverStone Health Foundation, the nonprofit partner of RiverStone Health, is offering $50 to the first 400 people who get vaccinations at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

“Our friend cares deeply about this community,” said Kristie Asay, executive director of the RiverStone Health Foundation. “This wonderful supporter stepped up with a $20,000 gift to incentivize vaccinations in Yellowstone County.”

With this gift to the Foundation, $50 will be offered to each of the first 400 people who get a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Shrine. Thursday clinic hours are: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a walk-in clinic for people age 16 and older. Those ages 16 and 17 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine and incentive. Consent forms can be found at covid.riverstonehealth.org and are available at the walk-in clinic. No appointment is needed. Masks are required in the building.

People who get their first dose of Pfizer vaccine Thursday will be scheduled for the second dose the first week of June at the Shrine. Second dose vaccinations at the Shrine will continue until June 3.

Thursday is the final centralized clinic offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and organized by the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, consisting of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.

On May 21, RiverStone Health will host a free, first-dose Pfizer walk-in clinic from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on its main campus, 123 S. 27th St. in the Lil Anderson Center, the four-story building.

RiverStone Health will set up vaccination clinics on-site at businesses, churches or other locations as long as a minimum of 11 people are signed up to get the vaccine. Please call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 or email CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org for more information.

COVID-19 vaccinations also are available at local pharmacies. Check vaccinefinder.org for more information.

