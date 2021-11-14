RiverStone Health begins offering COVID vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

The latest numbers in Yellowstone County show about 48 percent of county residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

RiverStone Health provided another opportunity with the first of four straight Saturdays of vaccine clinics at MetraPark.

Riverstone offered all three, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, which is the vaccine made available to kids through an FDA Emergency Use Authorization two weeks ago.

This is the first big event for 5 to 11-year-olds and some families made the decision to have their children receive the vaccine.

"Can't really afford to be missing school I don't think," said Wade Rasmussen about his daughter getting the vaccine. "So seemed feasible the group keep her in the school and hopefully keep her healthy."

"Everyone in our family, my son and my daughter and my daughter-in-law are all vaccinated," said Mary Catherine Meek about her grandson getting the vaccine. "We feel it's important."

"It was a no-brainer," Skip Meek said about his grandson. "I knew we were gonna get it as soon as it was available for him."

For the Hurr family, one child received the vaccine and another will get it later.

"His heart is already enlarging so it adds an increased risk to him having a severe reaction to the vaccine," said Mandy Hurr, of her son. "Less of a risk for him to get the vaccine than it is for him to get COVID. But just with the increased reaction possibility, we just have to do it at the hospital in case something happens."

"So with the Pfizer right now what we know is similar to adults getting the initial dose and then the second one about three weeks later or 21 days," said Dr. Garth Brand, director of RiverStone's Montana Family Medicine Residency Program. "And then we'll have to see where the data shows about what timing they mean may need a booster down the road."

The totals show for the day show 273 people received vaccines, 155 of those in the five to 11-year-old category.