RiverStone Health announces upcoming COVID vaccination clinic

Billings, MT – Appointments for fast, free Yellowstone County community COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Cedar Hall at MetraPark may be made online starting at 2 p.m. today, Thursday, April 8. The Unified Health Command (UHC) expects to have 2,800 first-dose appointments available the week of April 14.

Next week’s clinics will be:

· Wednesday, April 14, 8 a.m. – noon AND 1 – 5 p.m.

· Thursday, April 15, 8 a.m. – noon AND 1 – 5 p.m.

· Saturday, April 17, 8 a.m. – noon.

To schedule a first-dose vaccination appointment, go to mtreadyclinic.org . You will need to scroll down to find links for each of the five MetraPark clinics and some may be on Page 2.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 12, appointments will be available by calling 406.651.6596.

Most people are leaving these clinics vaccinated within 30 minutes of arriving. The clinics are sponsored by RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services with assistance from the Montana National Guard.

Appointments are available to all Yellowstone County residents age 16 and older. Individuals under age 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at covid.riverstonehealth.org under COVID-19 Vaccine Information.

When you schedule your first dose, please be sure you will be available at that same time three weeks later to receive your second dose. Before leaving Cedar Hall, you will get an appointment for your second dose vaccination, which will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Masks are required at all times at the vaccination clinics. After receiving the vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.

To learn more about safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.