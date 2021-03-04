Online vaccine appointments now available in Yellowstone County

Online appointments are now available for the free COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cedar Hall at MetraPark.

The county's United Health Command expects to have 3,510 first-dose appointments for next week. Online appointments began at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Clinics are scheduled:

· Wednesday, March 10: 8 – 11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

· Thursday, March 11: 8 –11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

· Friday, March 12: 8 –11:30 am. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.

· Saturday, March 13: 8 – 11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4 p.m.

Go to mtreadyclinic.org and click on the blue button that says: Find a Clinic. Scrolling down, information for each Cedar Hall vaccination clinic scheduled for next week is listed. It’s best to use an internet browser like Google Chrome or Firefox to access the appointments.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 8, appointments for the week’s clinics also will be available by calling 406.651.6596. Appointments have been saved for people without the ability to schedule online.

The state of Montana revised its priority groupings on March 2, adding people 60 and older to a new 1B+ phase. The 1B+ phase also includes people over age 16 who have: asthma (moderate to severe), cerebrovascular disease, cystic fibrosis, weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines; dementia; liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis or thalassemia (a blood disorder).

People getting their first COVID-19 vaccination can follow the blue signs inside the MetraPark entrance at Fourth Avenue North directing them to Cedar Hall on the midway. Parking is available nearby. People are expected to remain in their vehicle until five minutes before their appointment to help avoid crowding. Before leaving Cedar Hall, people will get an appointment for their second dose vaccination, which will be provided at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

People receiving second dose COVID-19 vaccination at the Shrine Auditorium are asked to bring the vaccination card they received at their first dose appointment. They are also required to stay in their vehicle until 5 minutes before their appointment.

Masks are required at all times for people getting their first or second COVID-19 vaccination. After receiving either a first or second dose vaccination, there is a 15- to 30-minute observation period before people are able to leave.