MSU Billings to host community vaccine clinic Monday

BILLINGS - Montana State University Billings in partnership with RiverStone Health is hosting a free community COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, Oct. 4.

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on MSUB university campus in the Student Union Building. COVID-19 booster shots, a third COVID-19 shot, as well as first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, will be available.

Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 shot?

Individuals who are immunocompromised; and at least 28 days have passed since receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine

Who is eligible for the Pfizer booster?

Any individual over the age of 65

Individuals aged 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions [cdc.gov] , has been at least six months after their last Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Individuals aged 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions [cdc.gov] , has been at least six months after their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

, has been at least six months after their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Individuals aged 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure or transmission due to their occupational or institutional setting, has been at least six months after their last Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The booster shot is one dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who have received either the Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for the booster.

The one dose Johnson & Johnson, and two dose Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are also offered at this clinic.

No appointment is needed and the clinic is open to the public. Free parking is located in the MSUB parking garage on Poly Drive and 27th Street.

For more information, call MSUB Student Health Services 406-657-2153 or RiverStone Health at 406-651-6415.

