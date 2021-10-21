Montana reports 979 new COVID-19 cases (Oct. 21)

There were 979 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday, Oct. 21, with 10,973 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The state health agency reported 14 new deaths on Thursday. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,239, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 434, down from 446 on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,509.

There have been 169,478 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 156,277. There have been 8,066 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 500,116 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,063,208.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.