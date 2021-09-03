Montana reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, crosses 6,000 active cases (Sept. 3 update)

There were 660 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 6,086 total active cases in the state as of Sep. 3. The last time the state had over 6,000 active cases was Dec. 27, according to MTN data.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 266, an increase of eight since Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,473, with the state reporting 24 new hospitalizations since Thursday. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in a hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 102 reported, and there are 1,083 total active cases in the county. Missoula County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 86, totaling 799 active cases. Lewis and Clark County was the third highest with 100 new cases and a total of 309 active cases. Cascade County added 58 new cases and are now totaling 1,045 active cases.

There were four new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,811, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Fifty percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 466,126 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 951,807. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 129,487 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 121,590. There were 7,296 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, September 3, 2021.