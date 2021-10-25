Montana reports 1,422 new COVID-19 cases (Oct. 25)

There were 1,422 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday, Oct. 25, with 10,739 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are 12 newly-reported deaths in the following counties: Broadwater (1), Carbon (1), Dawson (2), Fergus (1), Jefferson (1), Lewis and Clark (1), McCone (1), Mineral (2), Missoula (1), and Teton (1). Eleven of the deaths occurred in October one was reported in September.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,259, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 447, up from 429 on Friday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,601.

There have been 171,981 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 158,983. There have been 10,243 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 501,279 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,072,767.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County: 277 New; 2,092 Active

Flathead County: 173 New; 1,270 Active

Missoula County: 150 New; 1,774 Active

Gallatin County: 121 New; 579 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 116 New; 833 Active

Silver Bow County: 68 New; 146 Active

Ravalli County: 64 New; 403 Active

Cascade County: 55 New; 1,079 Active

Musselshell County: 44 New; 66 Active

Fergus County: 42 New; 124 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.