Montana reports 1,301 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths (Oct. 7)

There were 1,301 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, Oct. 7 in Montana, with 11,808 total active cases in the state.

There were nine new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,070, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The deaths occurred since 9/25/2021 in Cascade, Dawson, Gallatin, Hill, Missoula (3), Ravalli, and Toole.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 465, an increase from the 444 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,929, with the state reporting 66 new hospitalizations since their last report.

To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID-19 cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 333 reported, and there are 2,866 total active cases in the county. Missoula County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 147, totaling 1,916 active cases. Cascade County was the third highest with 114 new cases, with a total of 1,118 active cases.

There have been 157,372 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 143,494. There were 8,214 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty-three percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 491,562 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,029,625. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

