Montana reports 1,276 new COVID-19 new cases, 26 new deaths (Oct. 5)

HELENA - There were 1,276 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Montana, with 12,050 total active cases in the state.

There were 26 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,048, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The newly reported COVID-19 deaths were in these counties: Cascade (2), Custer (1), Dawson (2), Fergus (1), Lewis and Clark (1), Lincoln (1), Meagher (1), Mineral (1), Missoula (3), Phillips (2), Ravalli (8), Sanders (1), Valley (1), Yellowstone (1). All Ravalli cases, 1 Missoula case, and 1 Dawson case were due to reconciliation.

Information from DPHHS does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 414, a decrease from the 419 hospitalizations reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,790, with the state reporting 56 new hospitalizations since the last report. To date, roughly 1 in 20 (5.04%) reported COVID cases in the state have resulted in hospitalization.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 223 reported, and there are 2,949 total active cases in the county. Gallatin County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 192, totaling 766 active cases. Missoula County was the third highest with 144 new cases, with a total of 1,992 active cases.

There have been 154,739 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 140,641. There were 10,309 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty-three percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 490,971 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,021,759. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.


