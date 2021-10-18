Montana reports 1,272 new COVID-19 cases (Oct. 18)

There were 1,272 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday, Oct. 18, with 11,109 total active cases in the state.

There were 55 new deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Thirty-two of those deaths are part of ongoing data reconciliation efforts; of those, 29 occurred in Sept. 2021, and three occurred over the past several months as far back as Nov. 2020. The remaining 23 deaths have occurred in Oct. 2021. The counties include Carbon, Cascade, Flathead (10), Gallatin (5), Glacier, Lincoln (2), Missoula (5), Sanders, Toole, Yellowstone (28).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,183, according to DPHHS.

Counties with the most new and active cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 26,855 Total | 234 New | 2,373 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 10,384 Total | 148 New | 910 Active

Missoula County Cases: 15,308 Total | 123 New | 2,064 Active

Flathead County Cases: 18,548 Total | 116 New | 1,088 Active

Cascade County Cases: 14,304 Total | 87 New | 1,052 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 19,428 Total | 82 New | 520 Active

Park County Cases: 2,142 Total | 58 New | 177 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,867 Total | 45 New | 250 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 3,216 Total | 34 New | 173 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,523 Total | 33 New | 143 Active

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 449, down from a record-high number of 510 last Wednesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,302.

There have been 165,941 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 152,649. There were 17,290 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 498,009 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,054,372. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.