Montana reports 1,247 new COVID-19 cases (Sept. 27)

HELENA — There were 1,247 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana in the Monday update with a current total of 11,007 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,973, an increase of 28 since the total reported on Friday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 415, a drop of one since Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,445.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 485,319 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases

Missoula County Cases: 13,199 Total | 161 New | 1,527 Active

Yellowstone County Cases: 23,405 Total | 126 New | 2,556 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 17,823 Total | 114 New | 832 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 9,005 Total | 102 New | 587 Active

Cascade County Cases: 12,798 Total | 89 New | 1,133 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,341 Total | 88 New | 523 Active

Flathead County Cases: 16,791 Total | 71 New | 906 Active

Lincoln County Cases: 2,829 Total | 59 New | 336 Active

Silver Bow County Cases" 4,980 Total | 51 New | 213 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,060 Total | 44 New | 287 Active

There have been 147,287 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 134,307. There have been 12,605 COVID-19 tests administered since Friday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

