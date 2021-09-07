Montana reports 1,223 new COVID-19 cases, reaches 51% vaccination rate (Sept. 7 update)

There were 1,223 new COVID-19 cases reported over the last three days in Montana, with 6,366 total active cases in the state as of Sep. 7, according to state health officials.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 274, an increase of eight since Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,537.

Missoula County added the most new cases with 183 reported, and there are 740 total active cases in the county. Lewis and Clark County saw the second-highest number of new cases with 146, totaling 440 active cases. Gallatin County was the third highest with 131 new cases and a total of 441 active cases. Cascade County added 116 new cases and now has 895 active cases, while Yellowstone County added 110 new cases with 1,162 active cases.

There were three new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,814, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Fifty-one percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 468,483 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 957,354. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

There have been 130,705 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 122,525. There were 13,714 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report, and the cumulative number of tests is 1,657,669.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Sept. 7, 2021.

