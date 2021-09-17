Montana reports 1,209 new COVID-19 cases (Sept. 17, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,209 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday, Sept. 17, with a current total of 9,545 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).
Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.
The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,877, an increase of 12 since Thursday, according to DPHHS.
The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 361, up from 355 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,911.
An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 477,447 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.
There have been 139,712 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 128,290. There have been 7,928 COVID-19 tests administered since Thursday.
The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.
Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County
Yellowstone County Cases
22,441 Total | 179 New | 2,329 Active
Flathead County Cases
16,046 Total | 146 New | 1,042 Active
Cascade County Cases
12,194 Total | 130 New | 976 Active
Missoula County Cases
12,282 Total | 113 New | 1,038 Active
Gallatin County Cases
17,105 Total | 107 New | 695 Active
Lewis and Clark County Cases
8,554 Total | 74 New | 585 Active
Silver Bow County Cases
4,736 Total | 44 New | 143 Active
Sanders County Cases
949 Total | 40 New | 124 Active
Lake County Cases
2,756 Total | 38 New | 160 Active
Lincoln County Cases
2,562 Total | 34 New | 359 Active
Ravalli County Cases
4,026 Total | 28 New | 318 Active
Custer County Cases
1,518 Total | 25 New | 150 Active
Hill County Cases
2,536 Total | 24 New | 135 Active
Beaverhead County Cases
1,107 Total | 19 New | 85 Active
Glacier County Cases
1,790 Total | 18 New | 86 Active
Madison County Cases
990 Total | 17 New | 115 Active
Carbon County Cases
1,070 Total | 16 New | 59 Active
Powell County Cases
1,140 Total | 16 New | 55 Active
Park County Cases
1,794 Total | 15 New | 135 Active
Mineral County Cases
492 Total | 14 New | 46 Active
Musselshell County Cases
452 Total | 14 New | 29 Active
Fergus County Cases
1,378 Total | 13 New | 61 Active
Jefferson County Cases
1,328 Total | 13 New | 65 Active
Wheatland County Cases
227 Total | 13 New | 18 Active
Valley County Cases
996 Total | 8 New | 32 Active
Liberty County Cases
183 Total | 7 New | 21 Active
Broadwater County Cases
652 Total | 5 New | 37 Active
Deer Lodge County Cases
1,356 Total | 4 New | 35 Active
Pondera County Cases
625 Total | 4 New | 39 Active
Stillwater County Cases
908 Total | 4 New | 79 Active
Sweet Grass County Cases
467 Total | 4 New | 29 Active
Teton County Cases
646 Total | 4 New | 23 Active
Dawson County Cases
1,293 Total | 3 New | 34 Active
Rosebud County Cases
1,396 Total | 3 New | 42 Active
Toole County Cases
844 Total | 3 New | 19 Active
Meagher County Cases
181 Total | 2 New | 7 Active
Sheridan County Cases
453 Total | 2 New | 8 Active
Garfield County Cases
104 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
Granite County Cases
276 Total | 1 New | 12 Active
Judith Basin County Cases
115 Total | 1 New | 6 Active
Richland County Cases
1,438 Total | 1 New | 79 Active
Roosevelt County Cases
1,814 Total | 1 New | 40 Active
Wibaux County Cases
140 Total | 1 New | 5 Active