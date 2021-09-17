Montana reports 1,209 new COVID-19 cases (Sept. 17, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,209 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday, Sept. 17, with a current total of 9,545 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,877, an increase of 12 since Thursday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 361, up from 355 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,911.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 477,447 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

There have been 139,712 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 128,290. There have been 7,928 COVID-19 tests administered since Thursday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

Cumulative, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Yellowstone County Cases

22,441 Total | 179 New | 2,329 Active

Flathead County Cases

16,046 Total | 146 New | 1,042 Active

Cascade County Cases

12,194 Total | 130 New | 976 Active

Missoula County Cases

12,282 Total | 113 New | 1,038 Active

Gallatin County Cases

17,105 Total | 107 New | 695 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

8,554 Total | 74 New | 585 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,736 Total | 44 New | 143 Active

Sanders County Cases

949 Total | 40 New | 124 Active

Lake County Cases

2,756 Total | 38 New | 160 Active

Lincoln County Cases

2,562 Total | 34 New | 359 Active

Ravalli County Cases

4,026 Total | 28 New | 318 Active

Custer County Cases

1,518 Total | 25 New | 150 Active

Hill County Cases

2,536 Total | 24 New | 135 Active

Beaverhead County Cases

1,107 Total | 19 New | 85 Active

Glacier County Cases

1,790 Total | 18 New | 86 Active

Madison County Cases

990 Total | 17 New | 115 Active

Carbon County Cases

1,070 Total | 16 New | 59 Active

Powell County Cases

1,140 Total | 16 New | 55 Active

Park County Cases

1,794 Total | 15 New | 135 Active

Mineral County Cases

492 Total | 14 New | 46 Active

Musselshell County Cases

452 Total | 14 New | 29 Active

Fergus County Cases

1,378 Total | 13 New | 61 Active

Jefferson County Cases

1,328 Total | 13 New | 65 Active

Wheatland County Cases

227 Total | 13 New | 18 Active

Valley County Cases

996 Total | 8 New | 32 Active

Liberty County Cases

183 Total | 7 New | 21 Active

Broadwater County Cases

652 Total | 5 New | 37 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases

1,356 Total | 4 New | 35 Active

Pondera County Cases

625 Total | 4 New | 39 Active

Stillwater County Cases

908 Total | 4 New | 79 Active

Sweet Grass County Cases

467 Total | 4 New | 29 Active

Teton County Cases

646 Total | 4 New | 23 Active

Dawson County Cases

1,293 Total | 3 New | 34 Active

Rosebud County Cases

1,396 Total | 3 New | 42 Active

Toole County Cases

844 Total | 3 New | 19 Active

Meagher County Cases

181 Total | 2 New | 7 Active

Sheridan County Cases

453 Total | 2 New | 8 Active

Garfield County Cases

104 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Granite County Cases

276 Total | 1 New | 12 Active

Judith Basin County Cases

115 Total | 1 New | 6 Active

Richland County Cases

1,438 Total | 1 New | 79 Active

Roosevelt County Cases

1,814 Total | 1 New | 40 Active

Wibaux County Cases

140 Total | 1 New | 5 Active