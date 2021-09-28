Montana reports 1,202 new COVID-19 cases (Sept. 28)

HELENA — There were 1,202 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Tuesday with a current total of 11,416 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,989, up from the 1,973 reported on Monday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has risen from 415 on Monday to 427. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,527.

An estimated 53% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 486,157 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 23,657 Total | 256 New | 2,809 Active

Flathead County Cases: 16,922 Total | 129 New | 1,006 Active

Missoula County Cases: 13,325 Total | 128 New | 1,647 Active

Cascade County Cases: 12,921 Total | 124 New | 1,220 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 17,932 Total | 112 New | 803 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 9,050 Total | 46 New | 583 Active

Silver Bow County Cases: 5,024 Total | 41 New | 213 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 4,371 Total | 33 New | 546 Active

Lake County Cases: 3,091 Total | 31 New | 289 Active

Hill County Cases: 2,758 Total | 29 New | 142 Active

There have been 148,490 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 135,085. There have been 11,202 new COVID-19 tests administered from the previous report.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

