Montana reports 1,144 new COVID-19 cases (Sept. 23, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,144 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Thursday, Sept. 23, with a current total of 10,842 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,930, an increase of 16 since the total reported on Wednesday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 402, an increase of 7 since Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 7,258.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 482,322 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES

Gallatin County: 176 New, 849 Active

176 New, 849 Active Yellowstone County: 157 New, 2,461 Active

157 New, 2,461 Active Missoula County: 117 New, 1,274 Active

117 New, 1,274 Active Flathead County: 106 New, 1,046 Active

106 New, 1,046 Active Cascade County: 76 New, 1,236 Active

76 New, 1,236 Active Silver Bow County: 59 New, 232 Active

59 New, 232 Active Lewis and Clark County: 54 New, 596 Active

54 New, 596 Active Beaverhead County: 43 New, 144 Active

43 New, 144 Active Lincoln County: 34 New, 311 Active

34 New, 311 Active Sanders County: 34 New, 148 Active

There have been 145,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 132,228. There have been 9,661 COVID-19 tests administered since Wednesday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

RELATED:

Yellowstone County reports new COVID death, marking 22 deaths in 22 days

Docs, hospitals file suit to undo MT ban on vaccination requirements