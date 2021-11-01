Montana reports 1,137 new COVID-19 cases (Nov. 1)

HELENA — There were 1,137 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Monday, Nov. 1, with 9,528 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 has risen from 2,346 reported on Friday to 2,366, according to DPHHS.

There were 22 newly reported deaths reported Monday. A total of 19 occurred in October 2021, and three are being reported as part of data reconciliation, dating as far back as December 2020.

The newly confirmed deaths occurred in the following counties:

Fergus (5)

Flathead (3)

Golden Valley

Hill (3)

Lake

Lincoln

Missoula

Musselshell (2)

Park

Wheatland

Yellowstone (3)

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 395, down from 454 reported on Friday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,925.

There have been 176,976 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 165,082.

There have been 11628 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 505,703 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated.

The total number of doses administered is 1,105,541.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County Cases: 28,866 Total | 171 New | 2,053 Active

Flathead County Cases: 19,541 Total | 163 New | 960 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases: 11,202 Total | 102 New | 1,040 Active

Park County Cases: 2,401 Total | 92 New | 291 Active

Missoula County Cases: 16,346 Total | 89 New | 1,343 Active

Cascade County Cases: 15,326 Total | 76 New | 1,024 Active

Gallatin County Cases: 20,553 Total | 68 New | 418 Active

Ravalli County Cases: 5,105 Total | 32 New | 136 Active

Lake County Cases: 4,219 Total | 28 New | 246 Active

Musselshell County Cases: 630 Total | 28 New | 91 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, Nov. 1. The website contains county-specific data on new cases, vaccination rates, and more.

