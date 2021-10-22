Montana reports 1,088 new COVID-19 cases (Oct. 22)

There were 1,088 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday, Oct. 22, with 10,919 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are eight newly-reported deaths, all since Oct. 6, in the following counties: Cascade (1), Gallatin (3), Lewis and Clark (1), Missoula (1), Toole (1), and Yellowstone (1). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,247, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 429, down from 434 on Thursday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,541.

There have been 170,567 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 157,401. There have been 7,143 COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 54% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 500,750 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,066,499.

Counties with the most new cases



Cascade County: 231 new; 1,262 active

Yellowstone County: 187 new; 2,232 active

Missoula County: 104 new; 1,853 active

Flathead County: 102 new; 1,137 active

Gallatin County: 77 new; 533 active

Lake County: 56 new; 294 active

Lewis & Clark County: 50 new; 887 active

Fergus County: 38 new; 85 active

Park County: 36 new; 240 active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.