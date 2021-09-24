Montana reports 1,038 new COVID-19 cases (Sept. 24, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,038 new COVID-19 cases reported in Montana on Friday, Sept. 24, with a current total of 10,817 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 1,945, an increase of 15 since the total reported on Thursday, according to DPHHS. There have been 68 reported COVID-19 deaths in the state this week.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 416, an increase of 14 since Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 3,222.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 483,161 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES

Yellowstone County: 165 New, 2,526 Active

165 New, 2,526 Active Missoula County: 145 New, 1,375 Active

145 New, 1,375 Active Flathead County: 124 New, 854 Active

124 New, 854 Active Cascade County : 74 New, 1,237 Active

: 74 New, 1,237 Active Lewis and Clark County: 64 New, 541 Active

64 New, 541 Active Gallatin County: 60 New, 821 Active

60 New, 821 Active Ravalli County: 52 New, 444 Active

52 New, 444 Active Lake County: 46 New, 255 Active

46 New, 255 Active Lincoln County: 43 New, 321 Active

43 New, 321 Active Park County: 22 New, 168 Active

There have been 146,035 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 133,273. There have been 9,217 COVID-19 tests administered since Thursday.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The state website has county-specific data on vaccination rates, new/total cases, and more.

